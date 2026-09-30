Indian IT stocks slump as Infosys, Wipro hit fresh lows

Infosys and Wipro shares just hit fresh lows: Infosys slipped under ₹1,000 and Wipro reached its lowest in six years.

The whole Indian IT sector is having a rough time, with worries about AI-led disruption and companies facing muted earnings growth and weak guidance.

On Tuesday, September 29, Infosys dropped to ₹980 before bouncing back a bit, while Wipro slid 3% in one day and has lost 15% this month alone.