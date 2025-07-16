Indian job seekers see AI as ally, not threat
A new Naukri.com survey shows that 86% of Indian job seekers feel positive about AI, with many seeing it as a way to level up their careers.
Between April and June 2025, over 35,000 AI and machine learning jobs were posted—a huge 38% jump from last year.
AI roles growing faster than other tech jobs
AI roles are growing much faster than other tech jobs (up 38% vs just 8%), and opportunities are spreading beyond big cities—Tier-2 cities like Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Ahmedabad collectively saw over 1,500 new openings.
Salaries for AI skills are also impressive: freshers can earn 56% more than average, while experienced pros get a solid premium too.
About a 3rd worry about job losses to AI
Having AI skills gives job seekers an edge across industries like IT, banking, BPOs, and accounting.
Still, about a third worry about job losses to AI, and creative professionals especially fear it might limit creativity.
Around 36% of respondents want employers to offer hands-on AI training—showing that upskilling is top of mind for many.