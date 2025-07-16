Next Article
Swastika Castal announces IPO launch on July 21
Swastika Castal, an aluminum casting maker from Gujarat, is opening its IPO for subscription from July 21 to July 23.
Shares are priced at ₹65 each, and the company hopes to raise ₹14.07 crore by offering 21.64 lakh shares.
Swastika Castal's business and financials
Founded in 1996, Swastika Castal makes aluminum castings used both in India and abroad.
In fiscal year 2025, it grew its revenue to ₹29.66 crore (up from ₹22.77 crore last year) and boosted profit after tax to ₹2.6 crore from just ₹0.65 crore a year ago.
Its main factory is in Gujarat, serving clients in India as well as Europe and the US.
IPO proceeds will be used for these purposes
The funds raised will help buy new plant machinery (₹5 crore), cover working capital needs (₹5.5 crore), and support general corporate plans (₹1.6 crore).