Swastika Castal announces IPO launch on July 21

Swastika Castal's business and financials

Founded in 1996, Swastika Castal makes aluminum castings used both in India and abroad.

In fiscal year 2025, it grew its revenue to ₹29.66 crore (up from ₹22.77 crore last year) and boosted profit after tax to ₹2.6 crore from just ₹0.65 crore a year ago.

Its main factory is in Gujarat, serving clients in India as well as Europe and the US.