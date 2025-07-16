Infosys unveils Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP solutions

Think of it as a creative playground where companies can try out ideas, build prototypes, and launch custom solutions. The focus is on using real-time data and AI to boost things like financial performance, efficiency, risk management, and compliance. Plus, these solutions will connect with Infosys 's global network of 12+ Living Labs.

Infosys has been working with SAP for over 25 years

Infosys has been working with SAP for over 25 years—they know their stuff.

By combining both companies' tech strengths here, they're hoping to make it way easier (and cheaper) for businesses to get into cloud and AI without the usual headaches.

Better decisions and cost savings are the big promises on the table.