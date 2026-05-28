Indian lenders shift to data driven, behavior focused home loans
Big news for anyone with a non-traditional job: getting a home loan in India is becoming more nuanced, data-driven, and behaviour-focused.
Banks and lenders are moving away from old-school rules that favored steady paychecks and classic credit scores.
Now, they're using digital tools to check repayment habits and banking trends, making it possible for freelancers, gig workers, startup folks, and the self-employed to finally get a shot at buying their own place.
Account Aggregator frameworks enable inclusive lending
To keep up with rising property prices, lenders are offering options like longer loan terms, step-up EMIs (where payments start lower), and joint borrowing.
They're also looking at your overall financial discipline instead of just your salary slips.
Thanks to new technology like Account Aggregator frameworks and real-time banking insights, the process is more inclusive, and honestly, way more practical for today's workforce.