How US-Iran tensions are lifting India's luxury retail market

As international travel declines due to the ongoing West Asia war, India 's luxury retail market is witnessing a surge in domestic spending. Brands have reported strong sales in March, with affluent Indians continuing to shop despite rising costs. The April-June quarter, usually a lean period for big-ticket purchases due to fewer weddings and events, could surprise on the upside after this strong March performance.

Market expectations Early momentum in sales Luxury brands in categories such as shoes, accessories, bags, and furniture are betting on reduced overseas travel to keep more discretionary spending within India. This early momentum is already visible in sales at select luxury retailers. Sanjay Kataria, co-founder of Luxerati Retail Pvt Ltd (the India partner of Italian bespoke shoe company Santoni), said their luxury brands have seen a clear uptick over the last month.

Consumer behavior Potential for strong Q1 FY27 sales growth Kataria also noted that if the current geopolitical situation continues and the West Asia war persists, more NRIs may return to India while residents may postpone international travel. This could further boost domestic luxury spending and drive strong sales growth in Q1 (April-June) of FY27, a traditionally subdued period for luxury sales. Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail, echoed this sentiment.

Advertisement

Market trends Uneven impact on luxury consumption trends The impact of the geopolitical situation on luxury consumption trends has been uneven across categories. For instance, luxury kidswear brands like Jacadi Paris in Mumbai and gourmet brands such as Royce have witnessed strong sales in March. However, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) have reduced their purchases with some postponing consumption for the next few months. This divergence is also seen in online luxury consumption trends where ultra-high-net-worth individuals continue to indulge themselves while aspirational buyers may be holding back.

Advertisement