Indian malls are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon to boost crowds and clear out leftover festive stock.

With the sale falling between Deepavali and Christmas, it's perfect timing for retailers to make space for new winter collections.

Bhartiya Urban saw Black Friday's share of November sales rise from 15% in 2024 to 20% in 2025, with overall event sales up 28%.

They're expecting another 30% to 35% growth as more shoppers get in on the deals.