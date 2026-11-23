Indian malls use Black Friday to clear festive stock
Indian malls are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon to boost crowds and clear out leftover festive stock.
With the sale falling between Deepavali and Christmas, it's perfect timing for retailers to make space for new winter collections.
Bhartiya Urban saw Black Friday's share of November sales rise from 15% in 2024 to 20% in 2025, with overall event sales up 28%.
They're expecting another 30% to 35% growth as more shoppers get in on the deals.
Young Indians favor fashion, gadgets
Black Friday is shifting how young Indians shop: think affordable fashion and gadgets over big-ticket buys.
Fashion led the way with over a third of all sales, while food and drinks made up about 16.4%.
Greater traction was seen in sub-₹10,000 electronics, including wearables, headphones, and other tech accessories.
Malls are seeing longer sale periods and bigger crowds; Orion Malls even reported a 15% jump in footfalls, with athleisure, tech, and apparel flying off the shelves.