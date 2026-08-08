Indian manufacturers switch to air freight to meet festive demand

Indian manufacturers are switching to air freight to keep up with festive season demand, as the crisis in West Asia slows down sea shipping.

Electronics companies are flying in parts like chips and circuit boards because shipping delays have stretched lead times by two to three weeks for PG Electroplast, while Bhagwati Products is flying in memory chips.

Auto companies are managing sea-freight disruption, and an auto-component company is using a mix of road and air transport.