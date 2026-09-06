Indian market prepares for 16 IPOs next week aiming ₹7,300cr
Next week is shaping up to be huge for the Indian stock market, with 16 companies launching their IPOs and aiming to raise more than ₹7,300 crore.
The action kicks off on September 7 with Pranav Constructions (targeting ₹351 crore) and Apana Logistics (₹34 crore).
Most of these IPOs are from bigger mainboard firms, but a few smaller players are joining in too.
September 9 features ₹4,611cr IPOs
September 9 will see a flurry of activity: nine IPOs are set to raise ₹4,611 crore just that day, including big names like Rentomojo and Karamtara Engineering.
Plus, nine companies will make their stock market debut next week; Purple Style Labs leads the way on September 7 and Qualiance International wraps things up on September 11.
All this means total IPO fundraising for the year has reached nearly ₹87,900 crore, even with a tough market vibe.