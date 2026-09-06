Indian market prepares for 16 IPOs next week aiming ₹7,300cr

Next week is shaping up to be huge for the Indian stock market, with 16 companies launching their IPOs and aiming to raise more than ₹7,300 crore.

The action kicks off on September 7 with Pranav Constructions (targeting ₹351 crore) and Apana Logistics (₹34 crore).

Most of these IPOs are from bigger mainboard firms, but a few smaller players are joining in too.