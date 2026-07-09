Indian market rebounds, Sensex gains 510.62 points, Nifty tops 24,000
Business
The Indian stock market bounced back on Thursday after its sharpest fall in three months.
Sensex jumped 510.62 points to reach 77,014.22, and Nifty crossed the big 24,000 mark, thanks to investors grabbing bargains and steady foreign investment.
Volatility also cooled off a bit, giving traders some breathing room.
Foreign investors poured ₹1,963 cr
Value buying picked up after last session's dip, and stable oil prices helped keep nerves calm despite Middle East tensions.
Foreign investors played a big part too: they poured in ₹1,963 crore on July 8 alone, marking six days straight of buying.
Analysts say keeping an eye on global events is still important since things can change quickly.