Indian markets add ₹14T to BSE-listed firms as indices rally

Indian capital markets, defense stocks rally

Capital markets and defense stocks led the charge, each climbing about 6% to 7%.

The Nifty Bank index also surged by 479 points, and overall market sentiment was solid; about three stocks rose for every one that fell.

Meanwhile, the rupee got a boost too, ending stronger at 92.93 per dollar.

Not every sector joined in (auto stocks lagged), but big names like Adani Ports and Max Healthcare helped keep spirits high as markets wrapped up close to their best marks of the day.