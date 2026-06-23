Indian markets dip as big tech drags, midcaps edge up

Infosys and TCS lead IT decline

IT and metal stocks both fell nearly 1%, with Infosys and TCS leading the slide.

Meanwhile, pharma stocks rose by 0.4%, and names like Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan saw almost 1% gains.

Analysts say falling oil prices and hopes for peace in the Middle East are good news for growth, but a big monsoon deficit is still worrying folks.

Investors are also watching out for US Fed updates next month that could shake things up globally.