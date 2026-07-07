Indian markets end 4-day gains with Sensex down 104.35 points
Business
Tuesday wasn't great for the Indian stock market; both Sensex and Nifty ended their four-day run of gains, slipping into the red.
Sensex dropped by 104.35 points to 78,180.72, and Nifty just dipped below 24,400.
More stocks fell than rose on the BSE, showing a pretty broad pullback.
Investors book profits amid global jitters
After a solid week powered by strong bank results, investors started booking profits, especially in realty and metal stocks, which took noticeable hits.
On top of that, global jitters didn't help: South Korea's KOSPI tumbled nearly 5% after Samsung's shares slid sharply post-earnings.
US and European markets were also shaky, adding to the cautious mood back home.