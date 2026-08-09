Indian markets end week higher with Nifty 24,570.65, Sensex 78,499.17

Indian stock markets wrapped up the week with solid gains: Nifty 50 climbed 0.76% to 24,570.65 and Sensex rose 0.51% to finish at 78,499.17.

Midcap and smallcap indices also saw a boost, with Nifty Midcap up 0.9% and Smallcap jumping as much as 2.7%.

Basically, it was a good week for most investors.