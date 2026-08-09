Indian markets end week higher with Nifty 24,570.65, Sensex 78,499.17
Indian stock markets wrapped up the week with solid gains: Nifty 50 climbed 0.76% to 24,570.65 and Sensex rose 0.51% to finish at 78,499.17.
Midcap and smallcap indices also saw a boost, with Nifty Midcap up 0.9% and Smallcap jumping as much as 2.7%.
Basically, it was a good week for most investors.
PSU banks surge, institutions boost ₹7L/cr
Public sector banks stole the spotlight with Nifty PSU Bank surging 5%, while robust July sales lifted Auto (up 3%) and upbeat earnings reports helped IT (up 2.7%) sectors follow close behind.
In the small-cap world, stocks like Neuland Laboratories, Devyani International, and Tata Technologies jumped between 10% and 20%.
Meanwhile, big buys from both foreign and domestic institutional investors pushed total market value up by over ₹7 lakh crore, helped by solid company results and cheaper oil prices.