Indian markets end week-long losing streak, Sensex and Nifty rise

The US Treasury's plan to double its bond buybacks helped cool global yields (good news for emerging markets like India).

Still, there were some homegrown challenges: India's own bond yields ticked up after the RBI hinted at keeping rates high, oil prices rose (which could mean higher inflation), and the rupee stayed nearly unchanged because positive factors from a softer dollar index along with central bank intervention and negative factors from high crude oil prices and importer demand pulled the currency in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold shares worth ₹583 crore, but domestic institutions stepped in big time, buying ₹3,537 crore worth of stocks, showing that local players are still backing the market even as global uncertainty continues.