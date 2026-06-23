Indian markets fall over 1% amid U.S.-Iran peace talks uncertainty
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Monday, with both Sensex and Nifty dropping over 1%.
Global jitters and uncertainty around U.S.-Iran peace talks pushed the Nifty down to 23,824.10 and the Sensex to 76,200.68 at the close.
Midcap and smallcap indexes slip
Midcap and smallcap indexes slipped too, showing broader selling pressure.
IT, metals, and realty sectors lost between 1% and 3%.
Vedanta shares fell nearly 8% after big block deals; meanwhile, Marine Electricals got a boost from new orders, and Syrma SGS Technology jumped on a fresh manufacturing partnership.
Cipla Dr. Reddy's Sun Pharma rise
While most sectors struggled, pharma names like Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Labs, and Sun Pharma managed to rise, offering some relief in an otherwise tough trading day.