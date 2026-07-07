Indian markets hit 10-week highs, Nifty closes 24,430 Sensex 78,285

HDFC Bank leads Nifty gains

HDFC Bank led the charge with its shares rising 3.6% after reporting solid loan growth for the June quarter, contributing over half of Nifty's gains.

Other private banks like IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank also saw notable increases.

However, state-owned banks slipped for a third straight session, and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell due to slower growth.

Despite these mixed results in banking, overall market vibes stayed positive thanks to global factors working in India's favor.