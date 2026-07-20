Indian markets likely flat amid U.S.-Iran tensions gift Nifty 24,300

Even as other Asian markets face corrections, Indian equities have stayed resilient, mostly because local investors have stepped up and balanced out record foreign investor exits (₹3,000 billion this year).

The current earnings season is driving action in banking, capital goods, and FMCG stocks. Experts say heavyweight company results and domestic factors like foreign exchange reserves and credit growth will shape market moves this week.

With so much uncertainty around energy prices and geopolitics, investors are being picky about where they put their money.