Indian markets likely flat amid U.S.-Iran tensions gift Nifty 24,300
Indian stock markets are expected to open flat or slightly weak today, with the GIFT Nifty hovering around 24,300 early this morning.
Investors are feeling cautious thanks to mixed signals from global markets and rising U.S.-Iran tensions.
Higher crude oil prices ($83 to $84 a barrel) due to worries about Middle East supply disruptions are also keeping everyone on edge.
Local investors offset foreign outflows ₹300,000cr
Even as other Asian markets face corrections, Indian equities have stayed resilient, mostly because local investors have stepped up and balanced out record foreign investor exits (₹3,000 billion this year).
The current earnings season is driving action in banking, capital goods, and FMCG stocks. Experts say heavyweight company results and domestic factors like foreign exchange reserves and credit growth will shape market moves this week.
With so much uncertainty around energy prices and geopolitics, investors are being picky about where they put their money.