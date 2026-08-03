Indian markets likely higher after Donald Trump cites Iran talks
Business
Indian markets are expected to kick off the week on a positive note, thanks to signs of easing global tensions.
GIFT Nifty points to a strong start after US President Donald Trump revealed indirect talks with Iran, helping calm fears of conflict.
Plus, crude oil prices have dropped by 4%, a welcome relief for India since cheaper oil means lower import costs.
Wall Street gains, investors await data
Globally, things are looking a bit brighter. Wall Street ended with gains of up to 1%, even though Apple's shares slipped.
The US dollar and gold both softened as investors leaned toward riskier bets.
Still, high US Treasury yields and tough talk from the Federal Reserve keep some uncertainty in the air, so everyone's waiting for fresh economic data before making their next move.