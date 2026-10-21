Indian markets likely higher amid Jio Platforms IPO subscription buzz
Business
Indian stock markets are expected to open higher today, with GIFT Nifty futures indicating a positive start for Nifty50.
The big buzz is around Jio Platforms's IPO, which opens for subscription.
Marco Rubio: US-India deal possible
Adding to the positive mood, there's talk of a U.S.-India trade deal possibly being finalized soon.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned it could happen within weeks, which has investors feeling optimistic about stronger economic ties as markets reopen after Tuesday's holiday.