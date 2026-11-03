Indian markets likely higher amid US midterms and earnings season
Business
The Indian stock market looks set for a strong start this Tuesday, with the Gift Nifty pointing to a 150-point jump at 23,560.
Investors are keeping an eye on global signals and the US midterm elections, while the busiest part of earnings season could mean some stocks get extra attention.
Enrich Money CEO flags U.S.-Iran uncertainty
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, says the market's recovery depends on how things play out globally and in U.S.-Iran talks.
There's also a lot of action in derivatives trading around the 23,500 and 23,000 levels, numbers that hint at continued optimism.
Meanwhile, trends in Asian and US markets, plus crude oil prices, could bring some early volatility.