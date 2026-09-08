Indian markets likely to open flat amid U.S.-Iran oil worries

Brent crude just shot up to $97 a barrel after U.S.-Iran tanker attacks and Iran hinting at possible restrictions in a key oil route.

This has everyone nervous about supply issues, especially since OPEC+ is not planning to pump more oil right now.

On top of that, experts say Nifty is still looking bearish: if it drops below 24,025, we could see it fall further toward the 23,500 zone unless it bounces back above 24,150 soon.