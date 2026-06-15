Indian markets likely to open higher after U.S.-Iran peace deal
Indian stock markets are expected to open strong this Monday, thanks to a surprise peace agreement between the US and Iran.
With the strategic Strait of Hormuz reopening and the US ending its naval blockade, worries about oil supply disruptions have eased, giving investors some much-needed relief after months of tension.
GIFT Nifty jumps 355.5 points
The GIFT Nifty jumped 355.5 points early today, signaling a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
The peace deal also sent crude oil prices down by 4.3%, which has sparked rallies across Asian markets, from Japan's Nikkei to South Korea's Kospi.
Lower oil prices are good news for India too, likely helping with inflation and boosting sectors like aviation and consumer goods.
Overall, it's looking like a promising day for investors as global risk levels drop.