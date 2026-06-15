Indian markets likely to open higher after U.S.-Iran peace deal

GIFT Nifty jumps 355.5 points

The GIFT Nifty jumped 355.5 points early today, signaling a positive start for Indian benchmarks.

The peace deal also sent crude oil prices down by 4.3%, which has sparked rallies across Asian markets, from Japan's Nikkei to South Korea's Kospi.

Lower oil prices are good news for India too, likely helping with inflation and boosting sectors like aviation and consumer goods.

Overall, it's looking like a promising day for investors as global risk levels drop.