Indian markets likely to open lower amid crude oil rise
Business
Indian stock markets are expected to open lower this Monday, with the Gift Nifty dropping 168 points early on.
Rising crude oil prices and ongoing tensions between Iran and the US are making investors nervous, leading to more foreign funds leaving the market.
Nikkei and Kospi slide, gold down
It's not just India feeling the heat: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1,000 points and South Korea's Kospi also slipped.
Even gold took a hit, dropping over $50 an ounce, as worries about supply disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz ripple across global markets.