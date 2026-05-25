Indian markets likely up as oil under $100, U.S.-Iran optimism
Business
Indian stock markets are likely to open on a high note this Monday, mostly thanks to global cues and crude oil prices finally dipping below $100 a barrel.
There is also some optimism around possible progress in U.S.-Iran talks, which could keep things upbeat for sectors that rely heavily on fuel.
Delhi petrol ₹102.12 per liter
On the flip side, filling up your tank just got pricier: gasoline in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per liter after a ₹2.61 hike, and diesel is up by ₹2.71 per liter since this morning.
This spike comes even as the combined value of companies listed on the BSE Sensex stood at ₹4,63,20,108 last Friday (May 22).