Indian markets likely up as oil under $100, U.S.-Iran optimism

Delhi petrol ₹102.12 per liter

On the flip side, filling up your tank just got pricier: gasoline in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per liter after a ₹2.61 hike, and diesel is up by ₹2.71 per liter since this morning.

This spike comes even as the combined value of companies listed on the BSE Sensex stood at ₹4,63,20,108 last Friday (May 22).