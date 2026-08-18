Indian markets may open nervously as Brent crude hits $90
Business
Indian stock markets might open on a nervous note, thanks to global drama.
Brent crude oil is now at $90 a barrel, with tensions between the US and Iran making traders worry about supply risks in the Strait of Hormuz.
Things got even more tense after Donald Trump ruled out an extension of the expired MoU and called for Tehran's surrender, making hopes for diplomacy fade.
GIFT Nifty signals weak Indian open
Wall Street closed in the red over higher energy cost fears, and Asian markets are all over the place. The GIFT Nifty hints that Indian stocks could see a weak start too.
For oil-importing economies like India, pricier crude means bigger economic headaches, especially when things already feel pretty uncertain globally.