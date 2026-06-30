Indian markets nervous as Sensex near 77,000 amid global tensions
Business
The Indian stock market had a bumpy ride on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading just under 77,000 and the Nifty trading near 23,900.
Global worries like U.S.-Iran tensions and rising oil prices, plus concerns about a late monsoon at home, kept investors on edge during the monthly expiration session.
Eicher Motors drops nearly 5%
Eicher Motors took the biggest hit today, dropping nearly 5%, while Tata Consumer Products and Infosys also slipped.
On the bright side, Sun Pharma held steady in a tough market, and Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, and Nestle India managed some gains.
Analysts say traders are watching key support levels closely as volatility remains high thanks to global uncertainty and local weather worries.