Indian markets nervous as Sensex near 77,000 amid global tensions Business Jun 30, 2026

The Indian stock market had a bumpy ride on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading just under 77,000 and the Nifty trading near 23,900.

Global worries like U.S.-Iran tensions and rising oil prices, plus concerns about a late monsoon at home, kept investors on edge during the monthly expiration session.