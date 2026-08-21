Indian markets open calmly Friday with Sensex 77,592.17 Nifty 24,248.95
Business
The Indian stock market started Friday on a pretty calm note: Sensex edged up just 54.45 points to 77,592.17 and Nifty ticked up by 17.10 points to settle near 24,248.95.
Global signals were mixed, so things stayed steady rather than exciting.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M support market
Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were the morning's stars, helping keep the market positive even as some big names like JSW Steel and TCS slipped.
Overall, more stocks were rising than falling, a sign that investors are still feeling mostly optimistic.