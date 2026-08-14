Indian markets open cautiously 3rd day Nifty 24,361.90 Sensex 77,903.43
Business
For the third day in a row, Indian stock markets opened quietly on Friday, August 14, 2026;
Nifty started at 24,361.90 and Sensex at 77,903.43; all sectoral indices traded weak in early trade.
The rupee nudged up a bit to 95.37 against the US dollar, but overall vibes were pretty cautious.
Brent gains and liquidity concerns
Rising oil prices and liquidity issues are keeping investors on edge.
Brent crude inched higher after the US stated they can maintain the blockade on Iran "indefinitely," sparking supply fears.
According to G. Chokkalingam, Head of Research at Equinomics Research, the IPO rush has drained liquidity and there aren't any fresh market triggers as earnings season wraps up, so people are playing it safe for now.