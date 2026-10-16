Indian markets open higher Friday as Sensex jumped 1,533.72 Thursday
Indian stock markets opened higher on Friday, with the BSE Sensex jumping 1,533.72 points on Thursday and the Nifty 50 closing at 22,997.35 on Thursday.
The boost came from a mix of falling US Treasury yields and a fresh SEBI rule change.
Banking and IT stocks led the charge while cooling oil prices also helped keep spirits high.
SEBI returns to VWAP for derivatives
SEBI just announced it is switching back to using volume-weighted average prices from the last half-hour of trading to settle derivatives contracts, replacing the closing auction session.
This move is aimed at making expiration days less wild for traders, and so far, it has been met with plenty of optimism on Dalal Street.
Global trends like longer-dated US Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since September amid concerns over slowing AI growth and expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting are helping too, though inflation and high oil prices are still on everyone's radar.