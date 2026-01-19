Indian markets open lower as big names stumble
Indian stock markets started Monday, January 19, 2026 in the red, with Nifty 50 and Sensex both slipping nearly half a percent.
The drop was led by weak results from major players like ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.
Why does it matter?
When top companies miss profit expectations, the whole market feels it—especially since Reliance and ICICI Bank together make up a big chunk of the Sensex.
Even midcap and small-cap stocks joined the slide, showing that investors are feeling cautious this earnings season.
What's behind the fall?
ICICI Bank dropped about 2-2.5% and Reliance lost about 2% after their latest profits disappointed.
Wipro took an even bigger hit, falling 9% on weak revenue forecasts—the worst deal bookings they've seen in six quarters.
Globally, worries over possible US tariffs added to investor nerves, with mixed signals from Asian markets rounding out a tough day for traders.