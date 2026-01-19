Indian markets open lower as big names stumble

When top companies miss profit expectations, the whole market feels it—especially since Reliance and ICICI Bank together make up a big chunk of the Sensex. Even midcap and small-cap stocks joined the slide, showing that investors are feeling cautious this earnings season.

What's behind the fall?

ICICI Bank dropped about 2-2.5% and Reliance lost about 2% after their latest profits disappointed.

Wipro took an even bigger hit, falling 9% on weak revenue forecasts—the worst deal bookings they've seen in six quarters.

Globally, worries over possible US tariffs added to investor nerves, with mixed signals from Asian markets rounding out a tough day for traders.