Indian markets open lower as Sensex slips and Nifty drops
Business
The Indian stock market started off a bit down on Monday: Sensex slipped 0.37% to 76,978.61 and Nifty dropped 0.24% to 24,117.55 in early hours.
This comes right after a small bounce back on Friday, which helped ease worries from earlier losses.
IT majors rally on NVIDIA earnings
Friday's recovery was all about Big Tech: TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Technologies saw solid gains.
Experts say this boost was thanks to NVIDIA's strong earnings and fresh excitement around AI investments.
Still, many investors are waiting for updates from the US Federal Reserve chair at Jackson Hole before making any big moves.