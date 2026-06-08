Indian markets open sharply lower, over ₹5L/cr investor wealth lost
Indian stock markets had a rough Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty50 fell sharply in opening trade.
More than ₹5 lakh crore in investor wealth vanished, and benchmark indices, along with midcap and smallcap indices, were down in early trade.
The total value of BSE-listed companies now sits at about ₹456 lakh crore.
Israel-Iran tensions, foreign outflows deepen losses
Global worries set things off: tensions between Israel and Iran pushed oil prices above $96 per barrel, making folks nervous about inflation.
Weakness in other markets like South Korea and the US added to the stress, especially after strong US jobs data hinted rate cuts might be delayed.
Foreign investors also pulled out big time, deepening losses across all sectors.
Analysts urge caution amid volatility
Experts say volatility could stick around for a while.
As one analyst put it, Geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices are likely to keep investors on edge.
If you're thinking about investing right now, staying cautious and keeping an eye on global news is probably your best bet.