Indian markets open strong, Sensex up 265.45 points, analysts warn
Business
Indian stock markets opened strong on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with the Sensex up 265.45 points and the Nifty rising 84.10 points by 9:30am.
After two days of losses, buyers stepped in for a quick rebound, even though experts like Vatsal Bhuva, a technical analyst at LKP Securities, say the overall trend remains bearish.
Markets watch US Fed, Nifty 23,100
Gains were led by FMCG, auto, and financial stocks.
But it's not all smooth sailing, analysts warn that if Nifty drops below 23,100, things could turn bearish again.
Everyone's also watching out for the US Fed's rate decision later today, plus local factors like elevated crude prices and heightened activity in the primary market.