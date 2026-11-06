Indian markets open weak as Sensex drops over 150 points

A big reason for the slide is concern about stricter AI regulations in the US Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, C-DEP Research pointed out that if Democrats win midterms, big tech could face tougher rules on energy use and competition, which might mean higher costs for these companies.

While this shakes up global markets, it could also open doors for India to level up its own AI game as capital flows shift around.

Big tech all saw their shares drop between 2% and 3%, so it's definitely a moment everyone's watching closely.