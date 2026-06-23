Indian markets pause after weeklong rally, Sensex dips 77.92 points Business Jun 23, 2026

After a weeklong rally, Indian markets took a breather this morning.

The Sensex dipped by 77.92 points and Nifty was down 18.90 points at the opening bell, mostly because IT stocks lost ground.

Still, broader markets stayed positive, with small and mid-cap indices inching up.