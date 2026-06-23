Indian markets pause after weeklong rally, Sensex dips 77.92 points
Business
After a weeklong rally, Indian markets took a breather this morning.
The Sensex dipped by 77.92 points and Nifty was down 18.90 points at the opening bell, mostly because IT stocks lost ground.
Still, broader markets stayed positive, with small and mid-cap indices inching up.
Infosys and TCS decline
IT shares like Infosys and TCS fell as investors worried about US interest rates.
Meanwhile, sectors like pharma and healthcare helped soften the blow, rising over 1%.
Falling crude oil prices are easing inflation concerns too, so market volatility stayed low, giving traders some relief after recent global uncertainty.