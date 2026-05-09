Indian markets rally 2nd week with Nifty Midcap 100 record
Business
Indian markets kept climbing for the second week in a row, with the Nifty Midcap 100 jumping 3.5% and setting a new record, even with all the uncertainty from Middle East tensions.
Standout performers included Yes Bank, BHEL, Coforge, Polycab India, and a few others that helped push things upward.
Rupee rebounds to 94.48, stocks slip
Not every stock had a great week: names like Oil India, Voltas, and LG Electronics India slipped behind.
On a brighter note, the rupee made a comeback after hitting an all-time low against the US dollar earlier in the week, ending at 94.48 on Friday and snapping its three-week losing streak.