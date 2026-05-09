Indian markets rally 2nd week with Nifty Midcap 100 record Business May 09, 2026

Indian markets kept climbing for the second week in a row, with the Nifty Midcap 100 jumping 3.5% and setting a new record, even with all the uncertainty from Middle East tensions.

Standout performers included Yes Bank, BHEL, Coforge, Polycab India, and a few others that helped push things upward.