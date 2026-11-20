Indian markets rally 4th straight week as Nifty tops 25,800
Indian stock markets wrapped up their fourth straight week of gains this Friday, with the Nifty closing above 25,800 and Sensex nearing 84,000.
The rally was powered by strong foreign investor interest and a rupee that's now at its best level since April.
Banks lead as RBI meeting approaches
Banks and financial stocks led the charge: over half of all recent foreign investment went into this sector, pushing the BSE Bankex up by 5.6%.
Meanwhile, some sectors like capital goods slipped a bit after earlier gains.
All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming policy meeting on December 4, as investors wait to see if rising inflation will mean higher interest rates ahead.