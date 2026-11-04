Indian markets rally 5th day as investors eye US midterms
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with both Sensex and Nifty climbing for the fifth day in a row.
Investors are keeping an eye on the US midterm elections, since the results could shake up global energy prices and the conflicts in the Middle East.
By 9:22am. Sensex was up more than 320 points at 77,237.91, while Nifty was in the green at opening trade.
Corporate earnings, cheaper oil boost markets
Strong corporate earnings and cheaper crude oil have given markets a boost lately.
Plus, foreign investors poured in 68.37 billion rupees ($721.66 million) just yesterday, marking five net positive sessions out of six.
Stable oil prices (Brent crude around $103 a barrel) and ongoing diplomatic talks are helping keep things steady for now.