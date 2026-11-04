Indian markets rally 5th day as investors eye US midterms

Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with both Sensex and Nifty climbing for the fifth day in a row.

Investors are keeping an eye on the US midterm elections, since the results could shake up global energy prices and the conflicts in the Middle East.

By 9:22am. Sensex was up more than 320 points at 77,237.91, while Nifty was in the green at opening trade.