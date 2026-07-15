Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps and Nifty crosses 24,150
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday with a strong rally; Sensex jumped over 500 points to 77,557.70 and Nifty crossed the 24,150 mark.
The boost was not just limited to these two; broader market indices like Nifty Next 50, Bank, and Financial Services also saw gains of up to 0.6%.
Financials rally as IT index slips
Financial stocks led the charge, with private banks and financial services climbing steadily.
On the flip side, tech stocks had a rough morning as the IT index slipped by nearly 1.5%.
The upbeat mood was helped by positive signals from Asian markets and Wall Street, even as oil prices held steady after a wild week.
Analysts say it is smart to keep an eye on banking and auto stocks if you are tracking market moves right now.