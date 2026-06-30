Indian markets rally as Sensex reclaims 77,000, Nifty tops 24,000

Maruti Suzuki jumps 3% amid gains

Maruti Suzuki stole the spotlight by jumping 3%, while Sun Pharma and Adani Ports also saw decent gains.

On the flip side, stocks like Infosys and Hindustan Unilever slipped a bit.

Oil and Gas and PSU Bank sectors posted small wins, but metals took a slight hit.

Market volatility cooled off too; India VIX dropped by over 1% and most stocks ended in the green, signaling positive vibes all around.