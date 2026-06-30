Indian markets rally as Sensex reclaims 77,000, Nifty tops 24,000
Business
The Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing over 200 points to reach 77,005 and Nifty hitting the 24,000 mark.
This upbeat mood followed a dip in the previous session, and even mid-cap and small-cap indices joined in with modest gains.
Maruti Suzuki jumps 3% amid gains
Maruti Suzuki stole the spotlight by jumping 3%, while Sun Pharma and Adani Ports also saw decent gains.
On the flip side, stocks like Infosys and Hindustan Unilever slipped a bit.
Oil and Gas and PSU Bank sectors posted small wins, but metals took a slight hit.
Market volatility cooled off too; India VIX dropped by over 1% and most stocks ended in the green, signaling positive vibes all around.