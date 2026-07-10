Indian markets rally over 1% as Sensex gains 650.78 points

Investors book profits, TCS pares gains

After a big rally in recent sessions, investors started booking profits, which slowed things down.

TCS shares also slipped from an early 4% surge to just a modest gain in late morning trade, even after posting strong results thanks to banking demand and a weaker rupee.

Analysts noted Nifty has to decisively trade above 24,200 for further upmove in markets.

Still, the general vibe stayed positive as more stocks advanced than declined.