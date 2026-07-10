Indian markets rally over 1% as Sensex gains 650.78 points
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Friday on a high, with Sensex and Nifty jumping over 1% early on.
By late morning, Sensex settled at 77,392.60, up 650.78 points, and Nifty hit 24,157.30.
Market mood was upbeat overall, with far more stocks rising than falling.
Investors book profits, TCS pares gains
After a big rally in recent sessions, investors started booking profits, which slowed things down.
TCS shares also slipped from an early 4% surge to just a modest gain in late morning trade, even after posting strong results thanks to banking demand and a weaker rupee.
Analysts noted Nifty has to decisively trade above 24,200 for further upmove in markets.
Still, the general vibe stayed positive as more stocks advanced than declined.