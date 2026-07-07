Indian markets rally with Sensex 78,374.76 and Nifty 24,469.25
Business
Indian stock markets stayed on a winning streak this Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 89.69 points to 78,374.76 and the Nifty crossing 24,469.25.
The rally was powered by strong gains in IT stocks, lower crude oil prices, and renewed interest from foreign investors.
Titan up 3.13%, Trent down 10%+
Titan topped the charts with a 3.13% jump, while Infosys and other tech majors also posted solid gains.
Meanwhile, Trent saw a sharp fall of over 10% after company news.
Sectors like pharma and PSU banks edged up slightly, but chemicals and media lagged behind.
Midcap and smallcap indices dipped a bit, hinting that some investors are taking profits after the recent run-up.