Indian markets rally with Sensex 78,374.76 and Nifty 24,469.25

Titan up 3.13%, Trent down 10%+

Titan topped the charts with a 3.13% jump, while Infosys and other tech majors also posted solid gains.

Meanwhile, Trent saw a sharp fall of over 10% after company news.

Sectors like pharma and PSU banks edged up slightly, but chemicals and media lagged behind.

Midcap and smallcap indices dipped a bit, hinting that some investors are taking profits after the recent run-up.