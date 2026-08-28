Indian markets rebound as Sensex jumps 280.15, Nifty edges up

This turnaround mainly came from people buying stocks at lower prices after Thursday's sharp drop.

Calmer vibes in global news helped, too: oil prices steadied around $89 a barrel as Iran war mediators have placed renewed emphasis on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran agreeing to draw up a list of conditions to restore normal traffic after a Qatari emissary pressed the Iranians to respect freedom of navigation.

Plus, market volatility dropped slightly, hinting that things might stay steady for now.