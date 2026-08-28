Indian markets rebound as Sensex jumps 280.15, Nifty edges up
Business
After a rocky couple of days, Indian stock markets saw a solid recovery on Friday morning.
The Sensex jumped 280.15 points to 77,213.74 and the Nifty edged up to 24,122.60, showing investors are feeling more confident again.
Bargain buying, oil steadiness, Iran mediation
This turnaround mainly came from people buying stocks at lower prices after Thursday's sharp drop.
Calmer vibes in global news helped, too: oil prices steadied around $89 a barrel as Iran war mediators have placed renewed emphasis on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran agreeing to draw up a list of conditions to restore normal traffic after a Qatari emissary pressed the Iranians to respect freedom of navigation.
Plus, market volatility dropped slightly, hinting that things might stay steady for now.