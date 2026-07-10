Indian markets rebound Friday as Sensex up 827, Nifty 244

TCS lifts IT, Dr. Reddy's down

IT stocks were the stars, with TCS shares rising on solid AI-driven sales and steady revenue.

Metals also climbed thanks to global price trends and currency moves.

While mid-cap and small-cap stocks edged up too, not everything was rosy: Dr. Reddy's shares took a sharp nine-point-five percent dive after supply issues for one of its key drugs.

Still, upbeat results from TCS kept overall market vibes positive heading into the weekend.