Indian markets rebound Friday as Sensex up 827, Nifty 244
Markets bounced back big on Friday, with the Sensex shooting up 827 points to close at 77,569 and Nifty gaining 244 points to hit 24,207.
The rally was powered by a drop in crude oil prices, a weaker dollar, and strong gains in IT shares, helping markets recover some ground after a long winning streak this year.
TCS lifts IT, Dr. Reddy's down
IT stocks were the stars, with TCS shares rising on solid AI-driven sales and steady revenue.
Metals also climbed thanks to global price trends and currency moves.
While mid-cap and small-cap stocks edged up too, not everything was rosy: Dr. Reddy's shares took a sharp nine-point-five percent dive after supply issues for one of its key drugs.
Still, upbeat results from TCS kept overall market vibes positive heading into the weekend.