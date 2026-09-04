Indian markets rebound: Sensex up 722.37 points, Nifty tops 24,000
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back in style this Friday after a rough week.
The Sensex climbed 722.37 points, or 0.95%, to 76,875.23 during intraday trading, and the Nifty finally broke past the big 24,000 mark.
This rally came as global worries eased and investors felt more confident about US interest rates staying put for now.
India VIX drops more than 4%
It wasn't just India: global markets were on a winning streak too, with big gains in Asia and the US helping boost local sentiment.
Comments from a top US Fed official hinting at steady rates and falling bond yields made investors breathe easier.
Even India's market fear gage (VIX) dropped by more than 4%, showing people are feeling less anxious about stocks right now.