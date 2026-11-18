Indian markets see comeback: Sensex rebounds, Nifty above 25,250
The Indian stock market saw a bit of a comeback on Wednesday: Sensex bounced back by 350 points from its lowest point of the day, and Nifty climbed past the 25,250 mark.
By early afternoon, losses had narrowed, with Sensex down 336.35 points or 0.41% at 82,195.84 and Nifty holding at 25,263.
Brent under $92 as pharma shines
Falling crude oil prices played a big role here: Brent crude slipped below $92 a barrel after US oil stocks went up, which helped calm investor nerves.
Pharma stocks also gave the market a lift: Cipla jumped nearly 3%, though Max Healthcare dipped about 2%.
Analysts are watching closely; if Nifty drops below 25,150 in coming days, it could signal bigger trouble ahead.
For now, though, pharma is shining.