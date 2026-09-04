Indian markets see DIIs buy ₹8,930.12cr as FIIs withdraw ₹3,111.94cr
Business
Indian markets saw another busy day as Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) snapped up stocks worth ₹8,930.12 crore, keeping their buying streak alive for the 19th straight day.
Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pulled more money out, with net outflows rising to ₹3,111.94 crore.
Sensex closes at 76,515
The Sensex closed up by 363 points at 76,515, but Nifty gained 24.25 points to end at 23,898.
Metal stocks did well: Tata Steel climbed almost 3%, while cables and wires took a hit with KEI Industries dropping over 8%.
Physics Wallah surged more than 5% on strong trading buzz and positive broker calls.
ESDS Software Technologies more than doubled its issue price on listing.
New India Assurance surged 17%, fueled by talk of an upcoming NSE IPO approval.