Indian markets seen lower as Brent gains and inflation worries

Looks like Indian stock markets are in for a dip this Thursday, thanks to surging oil prices and fresh inflation worries.

Brent crude futures were up 1.3% at $110.3 per barrel after attacks in Saudi Arabia led to some tense moments, including the United States ordered some diplomats and family members to leave its missions in the kingdom.

Early trading hints at a negative open for the Nifty 50, which already closed lower on Wednesday.