Indian markets set to open flat as FPIs sell

Indian stock markets are expected to open flat or slightly down on Monday, with analysts pointing to mixed signals from around the world and a wave of FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) selling.

Rising geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices are making investors nervous: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlights these as big reasons for the uncertainty.

Plus, US President Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal has sparked fresh worries about oil supply disruptions.