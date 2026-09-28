Indian markets set to open flat as FPIs sell
Indian stock markets are expected to open flat or slightly down on Monday, with analysts pointing to mixed signals from around the world and a wave of FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) selling.
Rising geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices are making investors nervous: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlights these as big reasons for the uncertainty.
Plus, US President Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal has sparked fresh worries about oil supply disruptions.
Volatility rises FPIs sold ₹2,006cr
Market indicators show investors are playing it safe: volatility is up by more than 22%, and FPIs sold roughly ₹2,006 crore in secondary equities last week.
The put-call ratio sits at a cautious 0.76, and there's a lot of resistance at the 24,000 level.
Looking ahead, global events like U.S.-Iran relations and upcoming Indian data on industrial production and foreign exchange reserves are likely to shape where the markets go next.
The Gift Nifty's current level hints at a slow start today.